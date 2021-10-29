Police drag man to court for calling married woman ‘babe’ on WhatsApp

The Ogun State Police Command has dragged a man, Sikiru Oluwaseun Jamiu, to court for referring to a married woman, Opeyemi Adegbesan, as “babe” in a conversation on WhatsApp.

The Commissioner, Ogun State Police Command instituted the case against the man in Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State.

According to the charge sheet, which has been shared on social media, the conduct of Jamiu was likely to cause a breach of peace in the marriage of one Akintunde Adegbesan and Opeyemi Adegbesan.

The CP said Jamiu referred to Opeyemi as “babe” while greeting her on WhatsApp.

The charge sheet read: “That you Sikiru Oluwaseun Jamiu ‘m’ on the 19th day of September, 2021 at about 8:02am along Fidipote Street opposite IBEDC office, Ijebu Ode in the Ijebu Ode Magisterial District did conduct yourself in a manner likely to cause a breach of peace in the marriage of one Akintunde Adegbesan ‘m’ and Opeyemi Adegbesan ‘f’ by using the word “Good Morning Babe” on WhatsApp No. 08059491562 and 08138868837 and thereby committed an Offence Contrary to and Punishable under Section 249 (d) of the Criminal Code, Revised Laws of Ogun State Nigeria, 2006.”