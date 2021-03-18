The Indiana State Police seized a half tonne of marijuana worth $8 million after an alert patrol dog picked up the drug’s scent during a traffic stop.
The incident occurred on Tuesday afternoon when a trooper searched a van after stopping it for a moving violation outside Lowell in northwest Indiana.
The police said: “During that search, troopers discovered 38 large boxes and six black garbage bags.
“The boxes are wrapped in black plastic wrap.
“Inside the boxes contained a total of 1,264 individually sealed bags, each weighing approximately 1.5 lbs (about 680g, and contained a green plant material.
“A field test of the content revealed it to be marijuana.”
The driver, 31-year-old Christopher Colburn, was arrested at the scene.
Colburn has been preliminarily charged with dealing on marijuana-level five felony and possession of marijuana with prior conviction-level six felony.
