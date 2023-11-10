Police dock visa racketeer over N3m fraud in Lagos

Police in Lagos had docked a 30-year-old visa racketeer, Waheed Akinlosotu, for allegedly obtaining N3 million under false pretences.

Akinlosotu was docked on a two-count charge of obtaining by false pretence, stealing by conversion and threat to life.

He however pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Prosecuting Inspector Donjour Perezi told the Court that the accused committed the offences in Ikeja between May and August 2023.

He said Akinlosotu obtained the money from one Shittu John on the false pretence that he would procure visa and ticket for the latter’s trip to the Bahamas knowing full well that he would not.

Perezi told the court that rather than discharging the obligation, Akinlosotu stole and converted the money to his personal use.

The Prosecutor said: “After obtaining the money, the accused began to give different excuses about the visa processing and when he eventually could not refund the money as demanded, he began to threaten Mr John’s life.

“He threatened the complainant’s life through a cleric with whom he shared John’s telephone number.

“The cleric subsequently called Mr John on phone and started chanting incantations and threatened that the complainant should let Akinlosotu or be prepared to face dire consequences”.

He stressed that the offence contravened the criminal laws of Lagos State (2015).

The Presiding magistrate, M.O Tanimola admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N200,000 with two sureties in like sum and adjourned the case till December 1 for mention.