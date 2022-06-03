Police dock two for allegedly belonging to gang of thieves

The Police Command in Benue State on Friday arraigned Teryima Tsekaa and Agber Terkuma before a Makurdi Upper Area Court 2A for allegedly belonging to gang of thieves in Makurdi.

The Police Prosecutor, Inspector Veronica Shaagee, told the court that the case was transferred from “E” Division Police Station to State CID, Makurdi, via letter NO:AR:3100/BNS/MKE/V/80 dated May 26.

Shaagee said that on May 17, one Asen Shachia of Tse Asen villige, opposite Owner Occupier Estate, reported the case.

She said an informant called the Police that the youth have arrested Tervima Tschaa and Agber Terkuma, all of Ukpo community, Opposite Vaatia Junction, George Akume Way, Makurdi.

She said the informant alleged that the two specialised in house breaking and stealing from uncompleted buildings at Owner Occupier Estate.

She said a team of Policemen, led by ASP Festus Yamu, rushed to the scene and took the said Teryima Tsekaa and Agber Terkuma to the Police station.

The prosecutor said that in the course of investigation, the suspects confessed to committing the offence.

Shaagee said the accused contravened Section 307 of the Penal Code Law.

She said investigation into matter was still ongoing and requested for an adjournment to complete it.

However, when the case came up for mention, the accused denied the allegations against them.

The Magistrate, Rose Iyorshe, admitted them to bail in the sum of N100,000 with one reliable surety each in the like sum, who is a resident within the jurisdiction of the court.

Iyorshe further adjourned the case to July 20 July further mention.