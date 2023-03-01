Police dock man for stealing laptops, other valuables

A 26-year-old man, Ibrahim Babatunde was Wednesday docked at an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court for allegedly stealing items worth N1.8 million from a warehouse in Lagos.

Babatunde is being tried for conspiracy and stealing.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Oke Olusegun, told the court that the defendant with others still at large on November 21, 2022 conspired to break and entered into Chan Medi Pharmacy Warehouse, Ilupeju, Lagos.

Olusegun said the defendant and others allegedly stole three HP laptops worth N600,000; two Panasonic Air Conditioners worth N600,000 and four Sumec Fireman generators worth N600,000, all totalled N1.8 million.

He said that the items belonged to Chan Medi Pharmacy Warehouse.

He told the court that the offences contravened Sections 411 and 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Chief Magistrate, M.C. Ayinde admitted the defendant to N300,000 bail with two sureties in like sum.

Ayinde said the sureties must have evidence of tax payments to Lagos State Government.

She adjourned the matter until March 2 for mention.