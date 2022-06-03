Police dock man for alleged culpable homicide in Benue

The Police Command in Benue State on Friday brought one Suakor Nyeke before a Makurdi Upper Area Court 2A for alleged criminal conspiracy, trespass and culpable homicide.

The prosecutor, Inspector Veronica Shaagee, told the court that the case was transferred from Divisional Police Headquarters Aliade, Gwer-East Local Government Area to the State Criminal Investigation Department through letter No. AR:3100/BNS/AL/VOL.4/204, dated May 30.

Shaagee said that one Helen Tyegh of behind Union Bank, Aliade reported the case at the Aliade Police Station.

She stated that on May 24, the defendant, Suakor Nyeke, and siblings: Emmanuel Nyeke, Kwasa Nyeke, Tarachin Nyeke, loryam Nyeke, and many others, now at large, from the same Nyeke family, attacked the informant’s husband in his house and killed him.

Shaagee said that these people conspired and went to the informant’s house and shot her husband, butchered him with an axe, as a result of which he sustained injuries and died on the spot.

The prosecutor stated that the deceased, Iorbee Tyegh, 55, before his death, had a land dispute with the Nyeke family, and got judgment in his favour at the Upper Area Court, Aliade on April 28.

She said that since then, the defendant and his family always sang war songs anytime they were trespassing on the said land.

“My husband had a land dispute in the court over seven years with Emmanuel Nyeke, Suakor Nyeke, Kwasa Nyeke, Tarachin Nyeke and loryam Nyeke and many others, now at large from the Nyeke family,” Helen Tyegh, wife of the diseased, said.

“He won the case at the Upper Area Court, Aliade, on April 28. After he won the case, they still trespassed on the land at Mbayo Mbakine village, singing war songs and parading dangerous weapons.

“They also threatened that even if he won the case in the court, he would not enjoy the land.”

However, when the case came up for mention, no plea was taken for want of jurisdiction.

The Magistrate, Rose Iyorshe, remanded the defendant at the Federal Correctional Centre, Makurdi and adjourned the case until June 23 for further mention.

—