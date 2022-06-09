Police distribute N62.6m to families of deceased officers in Kogi

The Nigeria Police Force has presented cheques worth N62.6 million to families of policemen who died in active service in Kogi.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Edward Egbuka, presented the cheques to the beneficiaries on Thursday.

A statement issued on Thursday in Lokoja by the state police command’s Spokesman, SP William Ovye-Aya, said that the money was approved by Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali.

Egbuka said the money was from the group life insurance claims of the officers who died.

He appreciated the IGP for the prompt release of the money, saying it will assist in reducing the hardship faced by families of the deceased officers.

The Commissioner enjoined the families to make judicious use of the money and ensure that the children left behind receive proper education, to ensure brighter future for them.

Responding on behalf of the beneficiaries, Khadijat Momoh, thanked Baba for the gesture and promised to make best use of the the money to support their families.