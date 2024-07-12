Police dismiss Officer over dereliction of duty for nine years

The Nigeria Police has dismissed Corporal Buba Adamu who refused to report at his new station in Kaduna where he was transferred to from Cross River State Police Command for nine years.

The officer reportedly promoted himself to the rank of Superintendent and engaged in illegal activities in Cross River State.

The spokesperson of the command, Irene Ugbo, made this disclosure at a press briefing in Calabar on Thursday.

Ugbo, a Superintendent of Police, said Adamu had operated as a “mobile police officer” without any supervision or reporting to a specific police command since 2015 when the transfer was made.

The dismissed Corporal was alleged to have been receiving his salary in spite of not reporting at his new station.

Adamu’s lid was blown open by some concerned members of the Nassarawa community, a Hausa/Fulani settlement in Calabar municipality, that had reportedly suffered from his illegal activities.

The community raised the alarm when they learnt that the Police Command was under pressure to release Adamu following his arrest.

Also Read:

Ugbo said: “As of today, Corporal Adamu is no longer a policeman because he has been relieved of his duties.

“Every item, property belonging to the Nigeria Police in his possession, including uniforms, identification card and others, have been retrieved.

“The matter has now been charged to court.

“It is left for the judiciary.

“The court will take it up from where we stopped as we have done the needful.”

Post Views: 2