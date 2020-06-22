The Adamawa State Police Command has confirmed the dismissal of Corporal Richard Japheth for allegedly shooting to death a 20-year-old commercial motorcyclist, Arabo Dauda.

DSP Sulaiman Nguroje, Police Public Relations Officer in the state, confirmed the development to the News Agency of Nigeria on Monday in Yola.

Nguroje said the Commissioner of Police in the state, Olugbenga Adeyanju, after the officer’s dismissal, had given directive that Japheth be charged to court for culpable homicide.

He said: “The former Police Officer, Richard Japheth, was dismissed from the services of the Nigerian Police Force.

“He was dismissed from the service following a report and substantive investigation that he shot and killed a 20-year-old motorcycle rider in Maiha Local Government Area of the state.

“Richard Japheth is currently under police detention and would soon be charged to court for culpable homicide.”

NAN recalls that on June 1, Japheth allegedly shot and killed the cyclist (Arabo Dauda) for refusal to give him N100 toll pass in Maiha town, the headquarters of Maiha Local Government Council.

