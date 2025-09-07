Police dismantle illegal juice factory in Anambra, apprehend suspect

The Anambra State Police Command has arrested a suspect, Chigozie Okafor, for allegedly operating an unlicenced juice factory in Okpoko, Ogbaru Local Government Area (LGA) of the State.

The spokesperson of the command and a Superintendent of Police, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, made this known in a statement he issued in Awka on Sunday.

Ikenga said: “Police operatives of the Anambra Command attached to the Rapid Response Squad, Awkuzu, on September 3 uncovered and dismantled an illegal factory producing toxic fake soft drinks in Okpoko, Ogbaru LGA.

“The operatives arrested one 48-year-old Chigozie Okafor in connection with the illicit act and recovered several fake juice drinks branded as “Iyi Obeleagu Juice.”

Ikenga said that the drinks were being produced without approval from the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC).

According to him, the products are considered highly harmful to the health of both adults and children.

The police spokesman said that the Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Ikioye Orutugu, has ordered a thorough investigation to track down other suspects involved and bring them to justice.

He also said that Orutugu further warned individuals engaging in such criminal activities to desist immediately, as the command would not relent in safeguarding public health.

