Police dislodge secessionist group, arrest four suspects in Anambra

The Anambra State Police Command has raided and dislodged the secessionist group in the state following credible intelligence report.

The Command’s Spokesperson, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, disclosed this on Tuesday in a statement in Awka.

Ikenga said a Police-led Joint Security Force intercepted four members of the military wing of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra and the Eastern Security Network, at Ufuma, Orumba North Local Government Area of the state.

He said that the ESN operatives were arrested based on information received over time of planned attacks on security agents and innocent citizens by the dreaded group.

Ikenga said that one Maduabuchi Nwafor, alias Omenkpo, aged 32 and a native of Ufuma, was one of the four suspects arrested.

“Nwafor has been identified as one of the herbalists who prepare charms for the group and uses his shrine for initiation ceremonies and a meeting venue for the criminals.

“Also, another suspect, unnamed, who is already assisting the police with vital information, confessed to be one of the gunmen dispatched by the group to enforce the illegal sit-at-home order on May 30.

The Commissioner of Police in Anambra, Nnaghe Itam, said that it has ordered investigations to identify hideouts of the insurgents in the state.

Itam assured members of the public in Anambra that the Police Command, would continue to serve the people selflessly and would protect the sources of its information from harm.