Police dislodge bandits, rescue four kidnap victims in Abuja

The Police Command in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has dislodged some bandits, destroyed their hideouts, and rescued four kidnap victims in Kuje area of the territory.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the FCT, DSP Josephine Adeh, made this known in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

She said operatives invaded Dadu hills via Chukwuku village in Kuje Area Council of FCT following receipt of intelligence about the movement of suspected bandits holding some persons hostage in the area.

Adeh said the operation, carried out by the command in partnership with Destiny Hunters commenced at about 06:00hrs on May 31.

She said the rescued victims were Mustahudeen Sani, Felix Vaa, Adamu Isa and Abdulsalam Uzugiz.

According to her, Sani, Vaa and Isa were reportedly kidnapped between May 23 and May 25 at Kiyi village while Uzugiz was kidnapped at Angwan Gede Extension area, all of Kuje Area Council.

“Unfortunately, the Criminal elements, upon sighting the gallant advancement of the team engaged them in a gun duel where a member of the Destiny Hunters paid the ultimate price.

“The miscreants retreated with various degrees of gunshot injuries owing to the superior firepower of the team,” she said.

Adeh said the rescued victims had been reunited with their families after medical examination.

She said the Commissioner of Police (CP) in charge of the FCT, Babaji Sunday, had extended his condolence to the family of the deceased.

She pledged the unflinching commitment of the CP to ride the FCT of crime and criminality.

Adeh enjoined FCT residents to remain vigilant, and strengthen their partnership with the Police.

She urged residents to provide prompt and actionable intelligence through 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653, and 08028940883.