Men of the Anambra State police command have discovered a baby factory and rescued four pregnant girls awaiting delivery.

On March 11, 2021, there was a report at the Area Command Headquarters, Nnewi, that a four-year-old child of St Joseph’s School, Otolo Nnewi, was returning home from school in company of his siblings when two men on a motorcycle pounced on him and zoomed off with him.

The child was later rescued by some commercial motorcyclists who pursued and eventually arrested the suspects at Akamili Community, Nnewi.

They were subsequently beaten to stupor by an angry mob.

Preliminary investigations conducted by the police revealed that the suspects were sent by one Gladys Nworie Ikegwuonu (presently at large), who also operates the baby factory and a brothel by keeping young girls and getting them impregnated after which she sells the children to her waiting customers.

Two suspects arrested are Abuchi Ani, aged 32 years, of Ohazora, Ebonyi State, and Emeka Ikegwuonu, 49 years, of Akabukwu, Nnewi, Anambra State.

The four pregnant young girls rescued at the baby factory are: Chisom Okoye, 20 years, of Mgbaneze Isu, Onicha Local Government Area, Ebonyi State; Chinecherem Clement, 18 years, of Agbaebo Isu of Onicha Local Government Area, Ebonyi State; Blessing Ogbonna, 21 years, of Nkwagu Isu of Onicha Local Government Area, Ebonyi State, and Blessing Njoku, 21 years, of Mgbaneze Isu of Onicha Local Government Area, Ebonyi State, all residing at Cool Joint bar Nnewi.

The state police command says it is intensifying efforts to arrest the principal suspect, Ikegwuonu, of Ohaozora, Ebonyi State, in order to bring her and other accomplices to justice.