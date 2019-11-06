The Nigerian Police has discovered another abducted “Kano Boy” in Onitsha, Anambra State.

Available information has it that the boy was kidnapped in Kano, Kano state and taken to Onitsha by his abductors.

This was made known by one of the media aides of Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State, Salihu Tanko Yakassai.

According to Yakassai: “Another Kano boy was discovered in Onitsha and police are heading there to receive him.

“It’s like they no longer rely on baby factories in the East now but prefer to steal kids from the North.

“The same North that receive daily insults from them.

“I’m tired of this country.”