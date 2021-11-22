Police direct hotels in Anambra to submit list of guests daily

The Commissioner, Anambra State Police Command, Echeng Eworo, has said that the command is highly committed in a security advocacy to ensure that residents are acquainted with safety measures.

The Commissioner spoke via a statement issued on Sunday in Awka by the Command’s spokesman, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga.

Eworo said that the command has put new measures in place to enhance public safety and peace, especially during the upcoming festivity, and urged the public to be on alert regarding events around their homes and business areas.

The statement urged Anambra residents to be guided by the following security measures and tips: “Report promptly any suspicious movement within your environment to the nearest police station or call emergency number 112 or command control room number: 07039194332.

“Report promptly any missing vehicles to the nearest police station or call the emergency/control room numbers, 112 and 07039194332 respectively.”

Also, the statement encouraged parents and guardians to pay close attention to activities of their children and wards as any one caught to have violated the security rules will be legally handled.

The statement further advised members of the public to desist from engaging in jungle justice and to exercise restraint always and endeavour to take any suspect apprehended to the nearest Police Station.

The statement explained that restraint would afford the Police the opportunity to conduct appropriate investigation and bring culprits to justice if found guilty.

Eworo advised Anambrarians to obey the State Government’s directive on ban of tinted vehicles and covered plate number as these would aid in speedy security checks.

He encouraged the public to report any Police infringement to the Command by calling the Command control room number: 07039194332 or Public Complaints Bureau on 08039334002.

The police urged all hotels in operation in the state to promptly submit their guest list daily to the nearest Divisional Police Headquarters.

Also, all proprietors of private and public hospitals are advised to admit persons in need of medical treatment, but promptly report anyone with bullet wounds or related injuries to the nearest police station.

The police boss reaffirmed the command’s commitment towards consolidating on the gains in crime prevention and restoration of law and order and improving safety and security of lives in the State.

He assured the public that Police, the Military and other Security Agencies are firm to contain any security situation that may arise and prevent threats to lives and property in the State.