Police detain village head for shooting his sister

Ganiyu Mubarak

The Akwa Ibom State Police Command says it has arrested and detained  the village head of Ibagwa in Abak Local Government Area for allegedly shooting his 32-year-old sister.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, Deputy Superintendent of Police Timfon John, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday.

John said the operatives of the command received a report of an attempted murder at approximately 2:30pm on September 6, 2025.

According to John, a man filed a report that his brother, the village head of Ibagwa, allegedly shot their sister in the head with a gun.

“The victim was immediately taken to a hospital, where she is currently receiving treatment and is reported to be in stable condition,” John said.

She said the police responded and the suspect was arrested and taken into custody.

She said that a single-barrel gun believed to have been used in the assault was recovered from his possession.

The command’s spokesperson said the preliminary investigations suggest the incident was the result of a misunderstanding over palm fruits.

