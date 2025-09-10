The Akwa Ibom State Police Command says it has arrested and detained the village head of Ibagwa in Abak Local Government Area for allegedly shooting his 32-year-old sister.
The Command’s Public Relations Officer, Deputy Superintendent of Police Timfon John, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday.
John said the operatives of the command received a report of an attempted murder at approximately 2:30pm on September 6, 2025.
According to John, a man filed a report that his brother, the village head of Ibagwa, allegedly shot their sister in the head with a gun.
“The victim was immediately taken to a hospital, where she is currently receiving treatment and is reported to be in stable condition,” John said.
Also Read:
- Police detain village head for shooting his sister
- Nottingham Forest fire Santo, appoint Postecoglou
- Diphtheria claims 10 lives in Niger State
- Renaissance, Navy discuss security of Nigeria’s oil, gas assets
- After 100% in 2025 WASSCE, Mind Builders School reveals success nuggets
She said the police responded and the suspect was arrested and taken into custody.
She said that a single-barrel gun believed to have been used in the assault was recovered from his possession.
The command’s spokesperson said the preliminary investigations suggest the incident was the result of a misunderstanding over palm fruits.