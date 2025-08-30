Police detain two suspected assassins with pistol, live cartridge

The Niger State Police Command has detained two suspected assassins in possession of a locally made pistol and live cartridge in Beji, Maikunkele area of Bosso Local Government Area of the state.

This was disclosed in a statement issued to newsmen on Saturday by the spokesman of the Command and a Superintendent of Police, SP Wasiu Abiodun.

According to the Police Public Relations Officer, on August 23 at about 12:45am, a police patrol team, in collaboration with vigilante members, stationed at the railway crossing in Beji intercepted two suspects.

The suspects, aged 40 and 35, are residents of Beji.

Abiodun said: “A search was carried out on them and a locally made pistol, a live cartridge and a sum of N13,000 were found in their possession.

“During interrogation, the suspects confessed that they were hired by one Dogo of Beji to assassinate a man around the railway crossing area.

“They further revealed that they had agreed to carry out the task for N100,000.

“They were on their way to collect the service charge of N100,000 from Dogo before being arrested.

“They also claimed that Dogo initially gave them N13,000 as transport fare.”

Preliminary investigation, according to the police, revealed that Dogo plotted the murder because the intended victim had married his ex-wife.

The two suspects are currently in police custody at Maikunkele Division for preliminary investigation before being transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) for further investigation and prosecution.

Meanwhile, the police said efforts had been intensified to apprehend the said Dogo.

In another development, the command said its operatives arrested nine suspected thugs with dangerous weapons in Minna.

According to Abiodun, their arrest is in continuation of the fight against thuggery and other vices in the state.

The spokesperson added that based on credible information, on August 26, between the hours of 2am and 5am, the command’s Anti-thuggery Squad stormed the areas of Soje A, Soje B, and Kpakungu.

He said: “During the sting operation, nine suspects were arrested and found with two suspected stolen solar batteries, five knives, cutlasses, and a digger.

“They have been detained and are being investigated by the State Criminal Investigation Department of the command.”

Post Views: 10