Police detain two over attack in Benin community

The Edo State Police Command has arrested two suspects in connection with a violent attack on Iguikpe Community in Benin City which left two people critically injured.

The attack, allegedly led by a former community leader, resulted in sustaining gunshot wounds by the incumbent youth leader, Victor Ogierioba, and another resident, Efe Agbaoghogho.

The command spokesman, CSP Moses Joel Yamu, in a statement on Saturday in Benin, said the police received a report on February 28, at about 4 pm, stating that the former youth leader of the community led a group of armed thugs who opened fire indiscriminately.

“The swift response of operatives from Iyekogba Division and Operation Rescue led to the arrest of Edobor Edwin and one Osator, while other suspects fled the scene,” he said.

According to him, the victims sustained severe gunshot injuries to the stomach and face, and they are currently receiving medical attention.

Joel said that security operatives had restored normalcy to the area, and efforts were ongoing to apprehend the remaining suspects.

He said the Commissioner of Police, Betty Otimenyin, had ordered the immediate transfer of the case to the State Criminal Investigation Department (CID) for thorough investigation.

The commissioner, according to him, also issued a strong warning to criminal elements in the state.

“The Edo State Police Command will no longer tolerate acts of lawlessness.

“We urge residents to avoid taking the law into their own hands and to report any suspicious activities to the authorities.”

He said the police boss assured the residents of Iguikpe community and the wider Edo population of their safety, encouraging them to remain calm and go about their lawful activities without fear.

