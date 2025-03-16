Police detain two men for alleged robbery in Lagos

Operatives of the Lagos State Police Command have arrested two suspects for alleged robbery in the Amukoko area of the state.

The command’s spokesperson, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the arrest to journalists in Lagos on Sunday.

He stated that the suspects were apprehended following intelligence reports about their criminal activities.

“On March 12, at about 4:00 pm, the police received information that a group of hoodlums regularly rob passersby of their valuables in the early hours along Alaba-Oro, Amukoko, before retreating to their hideout.

“Acting on the tip-off, officers launched surveillance operations and successfully tracked their hideout in the Olufiditi area of Amukoko.

“The suspects, aged 19 and 28, were subsequently arrested.

“Items recovered from them include a cutlass, a small bag containing substances suspected to be Indian hemp, and some hard drugs,” Hundeyin said.

He added that an investigation is ongoing, and the case will soon be charged to court accordingly.

