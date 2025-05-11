Police detain three suspected cultists, recover pistols in Lagos

Operatives of the Lagos State Police Command have detained three suspects for alleged cultism.

The command’s spokesperson, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin confirmed this in a statement on Saturday in Lagos.

He said that the suspects aged 28, 38 and 34, were apprehended during their cult meeting on April 26 at Elemoro in the Ibeju-Lekki area of the state.

“The operatives, while on routine patrol, got wind of an unlawful gathering of about 15 individuals suspected to be cultists and acted swiftly, closing in on the group and successfully apprehended three suspects, while others fled the scene.

“A search conducted on the suspects led to the recovery of two firearms: a defaced beretta pistol and a locally made pistol loaded with one unexpended cartridge.

“These weapons were seized, and efforts are ongoing to apprehend the fleeing suspects, as investigation continues, ” the image maker said.

Hundeyin said that the Commissioner of Police in the state, Olohundare Jimoh, reiterated his unwavering resolve to stamp out cultism across the state.

“CP emphasises that under his leadership, there would be no hiding place for cultists or any criminal element,” the spokesperson said.

