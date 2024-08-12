Police detain teenager accused of raping minor

The Edo State Police Command has detained a 14-year-old boy accused of raping a minor in Edo State.

The News Agency of Nigeria gathered the incident occurred in Sobe, Owan West Local Government Area of the state.

The teenager was said to have lured the victim into his room where he defiled her.

A source told NAN that the suspect was detained after the victim’s father reported the case at the police station in the area.

The source said the father later went back to the police station requesting to withdraw the case with a claim that he had reached an agreement with the family of the accused to settle the matter.

But the police, according to the source, said they had transferred the case to the command headquarters in Benin.

When contacted, the command’s Public Relations Officer, Moses Yamu, confirmed the incident.

Yamu said the matter had been moved to the State Criminal Investigation Department.

