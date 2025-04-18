Police detain suspects for hiring sick persons for alms

A joint security team of the police and Anambra vigilante have caught and detained six persons for allegedly contracting sick persons to obtain money under false pretence from the public.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Tochukwu Ikenga, said this in a statement issued in Awka and made available to newsmen.

According to the statement on Friday, operatives from the Oba Divisional Police Office and vigilantes in the state on April 16, 2025 raided an uncompleted building at Isu Village in Oba, Idemili-South Local Government Area and arrested six suspects.

He added that the suspects allegedly hired four sick persons to beg for alms from members of the public.

The suspects were identified as Doris Basil, 28; Peter Ezedike, 38; Susan Monday, 27; Ogechi Okoro, 27; Solomon Sunday, 29; and Kenneth Achi, 29.

The police spokesman also stated that the operatives recovered six mobile phones and N82,400 in N50, N100, and N200 denominations.

The Police Public Relations Officer added that the command also took into custody the four sick persons suspected to be suffering from brain tumour, breast cancer, and other terminal ailments.

Ikenga further stated that the command provided first aid for the sick persons and sought higher intervention for their treatment and safe return to their various families.

The statement quoted the Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Ikioye Orutugu, as saying that the offence contravened Section 419 of the Nigerian Criminal Code Act, which deals with obtaining property by false pretence, also known as 419 fraud.

“It is a felony that carries a potential penalty of three years imprisonment,” the CP reportedly said.

He also expressed concern over the level of moral decadence among some Nigerians, who take undue advantage of sick persons to make quick money.

The statement also quoted him to have directed the immediate interrogation of the relatives of the sick persons to ascertain their culpability.

It noted that all the suspects would be charged to court upon the conclusion of the ongoing investigation.

