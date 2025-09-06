Police detain suspected vandal, recover telecom mast

The Akwa Ibom Police Command says it has detained a suspected vandal and recovered a stolen vandalised telecommunications mast at Obong Sampson Idiong Drive in Uyo.

The Public Relations Officer of the command and a Deputy Superintendent of Police, DSP Timfon John, disclosed this in a statement on Friday.

John said that a patrol team successfully detained a suspect and recovered a stolen vandalised telecommunications mast on September 2, 2025 at approximately 10:40am.

She said: “Based on actionable intelligence, operatives were dispatched to Obong Sampson Idiong Drive in Uyo, where a group of individuals were reportedly loading a recently vandalised telecom mast into a truck.

“Upon the arrival of the patrol team, the suspects fled the scene, abandoning a green Isuzu truck with registration number AFG 517 XA.

“Operatives pursued the fleeing individuals, leading to the arrest of one suspect, a 30-year-old male.”

According to the PPRO, the suspect is currently in custody and is cooperating with the ongoing investigation.

John said the recovered truck and the stolen telecom mast are now in police custody.

The command’s spokesperson said investigations were underway to uncover all the facts surrounding the crime and efforts are being made to arrest the remaining members of the syndicate.

