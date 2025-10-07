Police detain suspected kidnappers for killing woman

The Nasarawa State Police Command says it has detained suspected kidnappers involved in the abduction and killing of one Favour Francis of Ombi Anzaku community in Lafia Local Government Area.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) and a Superintendent of Police, SP Ramhan Nansel, made this known to newsmen in a statement on Monday.

He explained that the feat was part of the command’s unrelenting efforts to rid the state of criminal elements and make it safe for everyone to go about their businesses without fear.

Nansel explained that the Vigilante Group of Nigeria (VGN) in Ambana village of Lafia arrested two suspects in connection with the attack on October 5, 2025 about 8:30pm and handed them over to the police.

The police spokesperson explained that the incident occurred on October 3, 2025 about 10pm, but was not reported to the police immediately.

He said: “Upon receipt of the suspects, Shettima Jauro-Mohammed, Commissioner of Police in the state, ordered operatives of the command tactical unit to swiftly launch an investigation.

“The investigation by the team led to the further arrest of one suspect in Angwan Nunku, Lafia.

“The suspect later led operatives to the location where their locally made rifle, five live cartridges, and the knife used in stabbing the victim were concealed.”

The PPRO said that during interrogation, two of the suspects confessed to the crime, while efforts were on to apprehend other fleeing members of the gang and ensure justice was served.

He said that the victim was rescued and taken to the Federal University Teaching Hospital, Lafia, but unfortunately died while receiving treatment.

Nansel, on behalf of the commissioner, commended the VGN and the gallant operatives for their prompt action and synergy that led to the arrests.

He called on the residents to continue to provide useful information that would aid in the fight against criminal elements across the state.