Police detain six wanted gang members, recover pistols

Operatives of the Lagos State Police Command have apprehended six suspected gang members wanted for terrorising communities in the state.

The spokesperson of the command and a Chief Superintendent of Police, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed this in a statement he issued on Monday.

Hundeyin said the suspects, between the ages of 28 and 48, were apprehended

during a routine patrol on Thursday.

He said: “The operation is part of the command’s ongoing efforts to rid the state of criminal elements and enhance public safety.

“The suspects were intercepted and questioned but failed to provide satisfactory information regarding their movements and identities, raising suspicion.

“A thorough search led to the recovery of two locally fabricated pistols, 16 rounds of 9mm ammunition, 17 live cartridges, and an unregistered 1999 Toyota Camry.”

Hundeyin said that further investigations revealed that the suspects were members of a notorious gang previously listed on the police watchlist for operating across several locations within the Lagos metropolis.

According to the Police Public Relations Officer, the suspects are currently cooperating with investigators and have provided useful information to help uncover additional leads and identify accomplices.

He said: “Investigations are ongoing as the command intensified efforts to ensure that all criminal elements are brought to justice.

“Upon conclusion of the investigation, the suspects will be charged to court accordingly.”

The image maker said that the Commissioner of Police in the state, Olohundare Jimoh, reaffirmed the command’s commitment to eradicating crime across the state.

Hundeyin added: “The commissioner urges residents to remain vigilant and to report any suspicious activity to the nearest police station.

“He assures the people of Lagos that the command remains fully dedicated to protecting lives and property, and to upholding peace and security throughout the state.”

