Police detain six suspected cultists for alleged murder

Operatives of the Lagos State Police Command have detained six suspected cultists for allegedly killing a 30-year-old man.

The spokesperson of the command and a Chief Superintendent of Police, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed this in a statement on Wednesday.

The Police Public Relations Officer said the police apprehended the suspects on July 17 at the Ebute-Meta area of the state.

Hundeyin said: “Detectives attached to the command’s Anti-Kidnapping Unit, Surulere, embarked on an intelligence-led operation to Ebute-Meta and apprehended the suspects.

Also Read:

“The suspects, who are between the ages of 22 and 54, were involved in a cult clash which led to the gruesome murder of a 30-year-old man.”

According to the PPRO, efforts are ongoing to apprehend other members of the syndicate and recover their operational tools.

Post Views: 36