Police detain septuagenarian for allegedly defiling minor

The Lagos State Police Command has detained a 74-year-old man for allegedly defiling a 13-year-old girl.

Command spokesperson and Chief Superintendent of Police, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed this while briefing journalists on Saturday.

Hundeyin said the incident happened on March 12 at the Iju area of the state.

He said that the father of the girl reported the case at Iju Police Division on March 13 at about 5pm.

He said: “The suspect allegedly defiled his neighbour’s daughter in his room.

“Based on the report, a team of detectives visited the scene.

“The girl was taken to the hospital for examination and treatment, while the suspect was immediately detained.”

Hundeyin said investigation was ongoing, adding that the suspect would be arraigned at the end of the investigation.

