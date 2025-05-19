Police detain officer seen in viral video assaulting Lagos driver

The Lagos State Police Command has detained a police inspector seen in a viral video assaulting an Uber driver.

A video which was shared by a X user, Oyindamola with the handle @dammiedammie35, captured the officer repeatedly striking the driver with closed fists.

The video was shared with the caption, “A new video of Nigerian police men violently beating an Uber driver. Please spread this video cos this is someone’s father they’re beat!ng like an animal like this”

Reacting to the video, the command’s spokesperson, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the detention of the officer in a post he shared on his verified X handle @benHundeyin on Monday.

“The police officer has been summoned by the Complaint Response Unit (CRU) @LagosPoliceNG.

“He will be handed over to the provost department for appropriate disciplinary measures,” the image maker said.

According to the spokesperson, the command, under CP Olohundare Jimoh, will not condone any form of incivility to members of the public.

