Police detain murder suspect, foil robbery in Lagos

The Nigeria Police have detained for prosecution suspects involved in murder, armed robbery, and illegal possession of firearms in Lagos State.

The Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Muyiwa Adejobi, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Lagos.

He said that the police had made breakthroughs in its ongoing crackdown on crime, arresting multiple suspects.

“As part of its commitment to strengthening national security and curbing crime across the nation, the Nigeria Police Force continues to implement proactive strategies to address criminal activities effectively.

“These efforts reflect the determination to create a safer environment for all citizens while reinforcing public trust in the security apparatus.

Also Read:

“The recent successful operations carried out by police operatives across the nation serve as a testament to this ongoing dedication to protect the lives and property of all residents in the country,” he said.

He said that the operatives of Satellite Division, Lagos State, during routine patrols on February 7, intercepted a suspected hoodlum identified as Wisdom Obi, 24.

“The suspect was riding an unregistered motorcycle at the Abule Ado Bus Stop along the Lagos-Badagry Expressway in Amuwo Odofin.

“Upon searching the suspect, a brownie pistol along with 13 rounds of live ammunition was discovered concealed within an MP3 radio.

“The suspect was taken into custody, with the motorcycle and recovered items documented as exhibits, while investigation continues, ” he said.

Similarly, Adejobi said on February 7, another team of officers from the Orile Iganmu Division, Lagos, apprehended four suspected traffic robbers for attempted robbery.

“The suspects were attempting to rob passengers of a broken-down vehicle at the Ascon White Sand area of Orile Iganmu.

“The suspects are currently in custody as investigations proceed.

“The police advise citizens to exercise vigilance and be wary of the cunning schemes of traffic robbers.

“They blend in as innocent traffic traders, preying on unsuspecting individuals who find themselves entrapped in congested routes, ” he said.

Also, the FPRO stated that on February 5, the Ikoyi Division in Lagos State received reports of a violent confrontation between two adult males at Falomo Square, Ikoyi.

“During a heated argument, one of them allegedly drove his Lexus saloon car into the other, causing severe injuries.

“The injured was rushed to Gbagada General Hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

“A team of detectives visited the scene, and the deceased was taken to IDH Morgue in Yaba for an autopsy.

“The suspect has been apprehended and is currently in police custody pending conclusion of investigations and arraignment,” the image maker said.

He cautioned citizens against violent confrontations and encouraged those offended to seek proper redress through stipulated legal procedures.

“Citizens must avoid taking the law into their hands.

“The Force remains committed to ensuring the safety and security of all residents, working diligently to combat crime while upholding the fundamental principles of justice,” he said.

Post Views: 3