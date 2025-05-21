Police detain man for allegedly stealing neighbour’s car

Operatives of the Lagos State Police Command have detained a suspected car thief for allegedly stealing his neighbour’s car.

The command’s spokesman, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin confirmed this in a statement on Wednesday in Lagos.

He said that officers of Ebute Ero Division on Lagos Island apprehended the suspect in possession of a stolen vehicle, which was recovered during a routine surveillance patrol.

“The apprehension and recovery occurred when patrol officers, acting on reasonable suspicion, intercepted the suspect with a Mitsubishi space wagon vehicle, ash in colour.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect removed the vehicle from a park in Ogun without the consent of the rightful owner, who coincidentally resides in the same address as the suspect.

“The vehicle was promptly recovered intact and has been taken to the police station, ” Hundeyin said.

According to him, the rightful owner, who had earlier reported the vehicle missing in Ogun, has been contacted and he is fully cooperating with ongoing investigations.

The spokesperson said that preparations were underway to transfer both the suspect and the recovered vehicle to the Ogun State Police Command, where the case was originally reported.

The image maker said that the Commissioner of Police in the state, Olohundare Jimoh, reaffirmed the command’s commitment to tackling vehicle theft and ensuring public safety.

Hundeyin urged residents to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities promptly, stressing that public cooperation was key to effective crime prevention and recovery efforts.

