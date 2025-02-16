Police detain man assaulting his wife in viral video in Ekiti

The Ekiti State Police Command has detained one Jimoh Abdulraman who brutally assaulted his wife, Taiwo Akintunde-Abdulraman in Ado-Ekiti in a viral social media video.

This is contained in a by the command’s spokesman, Sunday Abutu, on Sunday in Ado-Ekiti.

Abutu said that the state’s Commissioner of Police, Joseph Eribo, had directed the Divisional Police Officer of Oke-Ila to identify the man and commence a thorough investigation after he watched the viral video on February 15.

According to Eribo, police operatives from Oke-Ila Division have swung into action and detained the suspect.

He said that the case had been transferred to the Gender Based Violence (GBV) Unit of the State Criminal Investigation Department for discreet investigation and arraignment accordingly.

The News Agency of Nigeria recalls that the viral video of the assaulted wife by her husband was circulated in social media platforms on Saturday in Ado-Ekiti.

