Police detain man, 60, for allegedly raping 24-year-old woman

Operatives of the Lagos State Police Command have detained a 60-year-old man for allegedly raping a 24-year-old woman.

The command’s spokesperson, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the incident in a statement issued on Monday in Lagos, stating that the offence occurred on August 22 in the Meiran area of the state.

According to him, the victim’s sister reported the matter at the Meiran Police Station, after which it was transferred the same day to the Command’s Gender Unit for discreet investigation.

The spokesperson said investigations revealed that the suspect drugged the survivor before raping her without her consent.

“The suspect also made a confessional statement to that effect,” Hundeyin said.

The police spokesperson added that the state’s Commissioner of Police, Olohundare Jimoh, pledged to ensure justice for survivors of sexual offences and assured all residents of their safety.

“Jimoh assured the public of the command’s commitment to securing justice for survivors of sexual offences and ensuring the safety of all residents.

“The CP further encouraged members of the public to report all cases of sexual offences to the Family Support Units across divisions and area commands for prompt action and justice,” he said.

