Police detain Imo pastor for alleged rape

The Imo State Police Command has detained 32-year-old Ikenna Emmanuel, a pastor, and his alleged accomplice, one Franklin Chizoba, for allegedly raping a 20-year-old lady under the pretext of organising prayer for her.

The command’s spokesman, DSP Henry Okoye, disclosed this in a statement issued in Owerri and made available to newsmen on Thursday.

Okoye alleged that the pastor, who is in charge of Authentic Power City Church, hails from Umuobom, Ideato-South Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

He stated that on June 30, Chizoba lured the lady to the pastor, who allegedly offered the victim a drink, laced with drug in his residence.

“Shortly afterwards, she became dizzy, after which both suspects had unlawful carnal knowledge of her.

“Following the report, operatives from Orlu Division promptly arrested the duo.

“During interrogation, both suspects confessed to the offence and further admitted to engaging in homosexual acts.

“They were subsequently charged to court on August 12, and remanded at the Correctional Facility, Owerri, pending trial,” Okoye stated.

In another development, he added that operatives from Orlu Division, on August 12, detained one Ifeanyi Odinka, 39, of Amaifeke Orlu, for stabbing his father, Denius Odinka, 75, to death.

Okoye stated that the incident followed a dispute over proceeds from a land sale.

“On interrogation, the suspect confessed to the crime.

“The murder suspect has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Owerri, for further investigation and prosecution,” he noted.

He reiterated the command’s unwavering commitment to combating crime and ensuring the safety of all residents.

“The command urges Imo residents to remain law-abiding, vigilant, and promptly report all suspicious activities to the nearest police station or via 08034773600,” he stated.

