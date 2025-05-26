Police detain housewife over alleged murder of co-wife

The Katsina State Police Command has apprehended a 23-year-old housewife, Rabi’a Labaran, for allegedly killing her co-wife in Daura Local Government Area of the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) and a Deputy Superintendent of Police, DSP Abubakar Aliyu, made this known in a statement on Sunday.

Aliyu said that the tragic incident occurred behind Dadi Primary School, Sabon Gari in Daura town, when a domestic dispute between the co-wives was suspected to have escalated into a fatal confrontation.

The PPRO said: “On May 24, at about 11pm, their husband, one Nasir Yusuf, reported to the Sabon Gari Division that he had returned home from the market and found his first wife, named Zainab Lawal, lying in a pool of blood.

“She had been stabbed multiple times with a knife.

“Upon receiving the report, the DPO led a team of operatives to the scene and subsequently rushed the victim to Federal Medical Centre, Daura, for medical attention, where she was pronounced dead by the doctor on duty.”

Aliyu said that during the investigation, her co-wife, one Rabi’a Labaran, was arrested in connection with the offence.

He said that the suspect confessed to the commission of the offence, adding that a misunderstanding with the deceased led to a scuffle and the tragic incident.

The Command’s Commissioner, CP Bello Shehu, urged the public to shun all acts of domestic violence and refrain from taking the law into their hands instead of seeking legal means for redress cases of disputes.

Shehu said that the suspect would be charged to court after the completion of the investigation.

