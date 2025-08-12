Police detain four for alleged N500m visa scam

The Lagos State Police Command has detained a syndicate for allegedly defrauding members of the public of N500 million.

The Command’s Commissioner, CP Olohundare Jimoh, confirmed this to journalists on Monday in Lagos when he briefed them on his achievements.

He said that operatives of Ago-Okota Division on July 16, 2025 apprehended the suspects of ages 23, 25, 27, and 36.

Jimoh said: “Following the transfer of a case from Ago-Okota Division, detectives of the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Lagos State Police Command apprehended the syndicate.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspects, staff of an educational consultancy, fraudulently obtained over N500 million from more than 100 victims under the false pretence of facilitating Canadian and Australian work visas.

“The suspects are in police custody and will be charged to court upon conclusion of investigation.”

According to the CP, efforts are ongoing to apprehend other members of the syndicate still at large.

