Police detain five for alleged child abuse in Bauchi

The Bauchi State Police Command says it has detained five suspects for alleged severe child abuse.

The police also apprehended an unlicensed pharmacist over alleged medical negligence, a statement by the command on Friday said.

The spokesman of the command and a Chief Superintendent of Police, CSP Ahmed Wakil, endorsed the statement.

The Police Public Relations Officer said the Bauchi State Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management filed a petition against a man suspected to be operating an unlicensed medicine store in the Yelwa area of Bauchi metropolis.

Wakil said the petitioner alleged that a 15-year-old girl sustained injuries after being administered malaria injections at the pharmacy.

He said preliminary investigations showed that the suspect was neither a licensed pharmacist nor a qualified healthcare provider.

The spokesman said the police recovered expired medications during a search at the store, adding the suspect would be charged to court on completion of investigation.

Wakil said operatives of the command also nabbed a woman and four male suspects for torturing a 10-year-old girl over alleged witchcraft in Toro Local Government Area of the state.

He said the suspects subjected the victim to a degrading and violent act involving the use of a hot metal object.

He added: “She is currently receiving medical treatment at the General Hospital Toro.

“The suspects, including a traditional healer alleged to have provided concoctions and instructed the act, are in custody and they will be charged to court after investigations.”

Wakil said the command’s Commissioner of Police, CP Sani-Omolori Aliyu, directed the State Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to ensure a thorough investigation into the cases.

He urged parents and guardians to seek proper medical care from licensed professionals, and to protect children from harmful cultural practices.

