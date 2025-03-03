Police detain fake Army officer in Nasarawa

The Nasarawa State Police Command has arrested and detained one Godswill Achili for allegedly impersonating a soldier to rob unsuspecting members of the public.

This was revealed in a statement signed and issued by the spokesman of the command and a Superintendent of Police, SP Ramhan Nansel.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the statement made available to newsmen on Sunday in Lafia said the operatives attached to Angwan Lambu Division, Keffi, arrested the fake soldier following an intelligence-led operation.

The PPRO explained that the suspect was apprehended while dressed in military camouflage.

Nansel said: “Upon interrogation, he confessed to impersonating a soldier and engaging in armed robbery.

“Further investigations revealed that he is a member of a criminal syndicate operating in both the Federal Capital Territory and Nasarawa State.

“The syndicate operates wearing full military uniforms with a black, unregistered Toyota Avalon, targeting unsuspecting members of the public traveling between Keffi, New Karu, and the FCT.

“He lures victims into his vehicle under pretenses before robbing them of valuables, such as money and mobile phones.”

The police spokesperson said that based on investigation, the other two members of the syndicate remained at large, and efforts were underway to bring them to justice.

Nansel said the Command’s Commissioner, CP Shettima Jauro-Mohammed, urged the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious movement to the police to curb criminal activities in the state.

