Police detain ‘couple’ for staging fake kidnap in Anambra

The Anambra State Police Command has detained a young man and his girlfriend for allegedly staging her fake kidnap in Awkuzu, Oyi Local Government Area of the state.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday in Awka.

According to him, the suspects, aged 23, and 24, were arrested after intelligence-led operations revealed that the supposed victim conspired with her boyfriend to stage her own abduction.

“The operatives also recovered the sum of ₦1.2 million being part of the ransom earlier paid by the girl’s family members,” he said.

According to Ikenga, further information reveals that the suspects demanded ₦15 million ransom, and after negotiation, ₦3 million was transferred into the victim’s account.

He said that the operation was carried out by police operatives attached to the Rapid Response Squad, Awkuzu.

The command’s spokesman quoted the Commissioner of Police in the state, Ikioye Orutugu as expressing deep concern over the rising cases of moral decadence in the society.

According to Orutugu, the incident reflects the rising moral decay in society, where young people increasingly resort to criminality for selfish gains.

He urged parents, guardians and religious leaders to intensify efforts in inculcating discipline, integrity, and sound values in their children and wards.

The CP also warned youths against engaging in self-destructive ventures, stressing that the long arm of the law would always catch up with criminals, no matter how cleverly disguised their schemes might be.

