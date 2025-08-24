Police detain Chinese miner over illegal operations in Anambra

The Anambra State Police Command has detained a suspected Chinese miner over alleged illegal mining activities in Aguleri, Anambra East Local Government Area of the state.

The State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) and a Superintendent of Police, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday in Awka.

According to him, operatives of the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Awka on August 22 received the suspect from officials of the Operation Clean and Healthy Anambra (OCHA Brigade).

Ikenga said: “The suspect, identified as Mu Hua Qiang, 45, a resident of Aguleri, was arrested for his alleged involvement in illegal mining operations within the community.

“His statement has been voluntarily obtained, and he has been placed in lawful custody for further investigation.”

The PPRO added that further details on the case would be made public upon conclusion of investigations.

