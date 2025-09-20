Police detain 957 alleged terrorists, armed robbers, kidnappers

The Imo State Police Command says it has recorded great milestones in the fight against terrorism and violent crimes with the detention of 957 terror, armed robbery, and kidnap suspects in two months.

The command’s Commissioner, CP Aboki Danjuma, disclosed this development to newsmen in Owerri, the state capital, on Friday.

Danjuma said nine kidnap victims and seven stolen children were also rescued and reunited with their family members.

He said: “One of the major breakthroughs was the arrest of notorious IPOB/ESN terrorists and recovery of arms, ammunition, and incriminating items.

“Investigations further led to the arrest of some of their sponsors and financiers, drastically reducing their nefarious activities and cutting off funding channels.

“In synergy with other security agencies, the command also dislodged IPOB/ESN camps and kidnapping dens in Okigwe, Mbaitoli, Owerri West and Njaba Local Government Areas, and other areas in the state, striking a decisive blow to their capacity for further attacks.

“On September 16, my men from the anti-kidnapping unit, led by ACP Oladimeji Odeyeyiwa, and the Special Intervention Squad, led by CSP Gboyako Adamu, stormed an IPOB/ESN camp at Obudi Agwa in Oguta LGA.

“The hoodlums engaged us in a fierce gun battle, but were overpowered by our superior firepower.

“Sixteen suspects, including their sub-commander, Uzoechi Okechukwu, were arrested.”

Danjuma further said that Uchechukwu Nwachukwu, 25, and Chinonso Ozuruigbo, 32, were currently in detention for the alleged kidnap of Anayo Iwuoha, 48, on June 18, 2025 at Akabo, Ikeduru LGA.

“The suspects collected a ransom of N3 million and were still demanding N10 million as a condition for the victim’s release,” he said.

The police boss said that following incessant kidnapping, armed robbery attacks and other heinous crimes, the command on September 9, 2025 arrested and detained a suspected member of IPOB/ESN, Chukwuebika Eruruogu, 27.

He alleged that Eruruogu was terrorising Mbaitoli, Njaba and Orlu LGAs before his arrest.

Danjuma also said that four suspected members of a cult group were being detained over the death of Chidubem Orji, who was killed during an attempt to initiate him into the group.

He said that items recovered from the suspects included some defunct Biafra currencies, and N1,000 counterfeit notes used within their hideouts.

According to him, the command also recovered marijuana, laptops, cellphones, AK-47 rifles, pump action guns, ammunition, double-barrelled guns, locally-fabricated pistols, charms, cartons of cartridges, and a register used for training and roll calls.

“We have started blocking the channels where they get their weapons from,” he said.

The CP said his officers and men sustained minor injuries throughout the two-month operation.

Danjuma lauded Governor Hope Uzodimma for his consistent support in welfare and logistics which, he said, greatly boosted their operational capacity.

He also commended the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Olukayode Egbetokun, for guiding the command to success.

He assured residents of the state of the command’s commitment to rid the state of crime and ensure a safe environment for all.

