Police detain 23-year-old notorious thuggery, robbery suspect

The Niger State Police Command says it has a notorious thuggery and robbery suspect, identified as Hussaini Usman, aka El-Hussain, 23, in its custody.

The Spokesman of the command and a Superintendent of Police, SP Wasiu Abiodun, disclosed this in a statement issued to newsmen on Saturday.

Abiodun stated: “On July 10, at about 2.30pm, based on credible information received, Police operatives attached to ‘A’ Div., arrested one notorious thuggery and robbery suspect, Hussaini Usman a.k.a El-Hussain, 23, of Kuta Road, Minna.”

He said the suspect was caught with a long sharp knife and some suspected marijuana, adding: “The suspect has been on the run for recently robbing a salesgirl at Ogbomoso Road, Minna, carting away motorcycle spare parts and usually threatened unsuspecting members of the public, robbing and snatching of phones.

“He also engaged in street fighting, terrorising residents of Ogbomoso Street, Ungwar-sarki, and Paida.

“However, during investigation, the suspect mentioned other members of his gang and, consequently, on July 12, at about 3am, nine other suspects were caught with dangerous weapons at Ungwar-sarki and Ogbomoso Street.”

In another development, the command said it caught and detained an alleged illicit drug dealer and recovered two-and-a-half bags of suspected marijuana.

Abiodun added that on July 13, 2025 at about 3:30pm, based on a tip-off, police operatives attached to Suleja Area Command and 12 PMF component in Suleja caught one Elijah Mathew of Sabon-Kaida.

He stated further that the suspect was from Gurara Local Government Area and had two-and-a-half bags of suspected marijuana.

Abiodun stated: “Meanwhile, in the course of interrogation, he confessed that he usually keeps such bags for one Moses Obi of Maje, Suleja.

“The said Moses was also arrested and he confirmed that he owns the suspected marijuana and that he bought it from one Aminu of Deidei, Abuja, currently at large.”

He further disclosed that the two suspects were still under investigation and would soon be transferred to SCID Minna, for further necessary action.

