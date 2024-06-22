Police detain 2 officers over illegal duty, civilian’s death

Two officers of the Lagos State Taskforce are in custody and facing disciplinary action after an illegal operation on Wednesday turned deadly.

The Lagos Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, disclosed this in a post on X.com on Saturday while responding to viral videos that revealed the moment some motorcycle riders repeatedly ran over a body in Lagos.

Hundeyin explained that the officers were conducting an illegal duty and had taken civilians along with them.

The situation, however, escalated when the group came under attack by motorcycle riders, which resulted in the death of one of the civilians.

Hundeyin wrote, “Two police officers attached to the Lagos State Taskforce on Wednesday, June 19, 2024, went on illegal duty, taking some civilians with them to shore up their numbers.

“They came under attack from motorcycle riders, resulting in the death of one of the civilians.”

He further stated that disciplinary actions have commenced on the already detained police officers, and a search is ongoing for their civilian accomplices.

“Investigations have commenced to identify, arrest, and prosecute the perpetrators of this dastardly act,” he added.