Police destroy drugs worth over N50m in Lagos

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Edgal Imohimi, on Tuesday destroyed hard drugs worth more than N50 million at Ojota.

Shortly before the exercise, Imohimi told journalists at the Ojota dumpsite that the destruction of the hard drugs marked the beginning of the move by his command to rid the state of the activities of drug peddlers.

He said: “You will recall during the town hall meetings I held recently that I promised to rid Lagos state of drug peddlers.

“This exercise is to clamp down on drug peddlers and also to assure members of the public that our youths will no longer have access to hard drugs.

“Drug fuels crime and deviant behaviors, which is why the police have decided to rid every nooks and crannies of the state of hard drugs.

“Amongst the hard drugs to be destroyed is Codeine, which is supposed to be a cough syrup.

“Codeine can be gotten easily at any pharmacy shop, which makes it worrisome.

“We hereby urge all pharmacists to sell the cough syrups only to those with doctor’s prescription.”

Imohimi added that the police were partnering with different groups, especially the Student Union Government, not only to fight cultism but to put an end to sales and consumption of hard drugs in the state.”

The police had on October 5 recovered 38 bags of cannabis sativa worth N20 million during a raid on suspected hideouts in Akala, Mushin areas of the state.

The command also arrested nearly 52 suspects during the raid, which was preceded by reports of a clash in the area, where more than 150 cars were vandalised.