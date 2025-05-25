Police destroy bomb factory, demobilise IEDs in Anambra secessionist hideout

The Anambra State Police Command has destroyed a local bomb factory and demobilised assorted improvised explosive devices after it raided a secessionist hideout in Isseke, Ihiala Local Government Area of the state.

A statement released on Sunday by the Command’s Spokesman, Tochukwu Ikenga, said the hideout is one of the last strongholds of the secessionist group that was impregnable for over two years, which the hoodlums used to wreak havoc in the state.

He said a joint security team, comprising the police, military, and Anambra State Vigilante Service, carried out the clearance operation of the hideout on Saturday.

He said: “The joint security team comprising the police, military and operatives of the Anambra State Vigilante Service on May 24, 2025, extended offensive operations to a criminal hideout at Isseke, Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra State.

“During the operation, a local bomb factory was destroyed, while assorted locally made improvised explosive devices were recovered and demobilised.

“The criminal camp is one of the last strongholds of the secessionist group that was impregnable for over two years which the hoodlums used to wreck havoc in the state.

“It is pertinent to report that one of the IEDs buried around the Camp exploded during the onslaught and created a destructive impact on the road.

“The IED acted as a shield to prevent the Joint Forces from accessing the facility. Meanwhile, no life was lost during the operation.”

According to the PPRO, the security forces have sustained the operational security dominance and advancement aimed at fully reclaiming the area from the criminals.

