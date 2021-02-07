The Police Command in Osun say no life was lost during the Saturday’s clash between Erin-Osun and Ilobu communities over land dispute in the state.

The command’s Police Public Relations Officer, SP Yemisi Opalola, confirmed the incident to newsmen on Sunday.

Opalola, however, said that two persons sustained gunshot injuries during the clash.

She explained that the command had deployed more officers and men to the area to restore peace and douse further crisis.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the clash which led to youths from both communities in Irepodun Local Government Area of Osun attacking each other was sequels to different claims over some lands.

Opalola alleged that some Erin-Osun community youths were dissatisfied over the ceding of parts of their territory (Ayedande) to Ilobu, during the state enumeration area demarcation.

She said that the development led to youths from both communities trying to forcefully reclaim the land thus resulting in the clash.

“Policemen were deployed from both Ifon and Dugbe divisions in Osogbo to the area.

“Two persons that sustained gunshot injuries have been taken to the hospital for treatment while the Police have intensified patrol of the area to douse rising tension,’’ she said.