The Lagos State command of the Nigeria Police has debunked reports in the social media and some Nigerian newspapers that it has shut down the secretariat of the All Progressive Congress situated along ACME Road, Ogba, Lagos over the rumored protest by some party members on Thursday 3rd June, 2021.

A statement by the public relations officer of the command, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said the report was a rude shock, because the police have no power to shut down any political institution or its secretariat except on the ground of total anarchy and violent crises which endanger the security of lives and property therein.

It said the presence of its operatives at the party secretariat was a proactive measure put in place by the command to fortify the secretariat during and after the party primaries that were held on Saturday 29th May, 2021 – and that the policemen are still on standby at the secretariat.

“It’s pertinent to state that there was no protest or crisis recorded at the secretariat to warrant any shutdown or total closure of the APC party secretariat as wrongfully reported in some newspapers and the social media.

“The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, Hakeem Odumosu, therefore refutes the referred publication and appeals to the general public to disregard it as the Lagos State police command will not in any way act in divergence to the extant laws of the land and ethics of the Nigeria Police Force,” the statement reads.