The Police has denied being responsible for the death of a newspaper vendor killed by a security aide of the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila.

The denial was contained in a statement by the spokesperson of the Federal Capital Territory Police Command, Mariam Yusuf, on Friday.

According to available information, the vendor, Ifeanyichukwu Elechi, was shot dead as they were being given money in the Three Arms Zone in Abuja by Gbajabiamila, an action other vendors and passersby confirmed had become routine.

However, contrary to reports in some media outlets, the police said its operative was not responsible for the shooting and killing.

Yusuf said: “The FCT Police Command wishes to unequivocally refute the allegation making round sections of the media that a Police officer attached to the convoy of the Speaker of the House of Representatives shot at a newspaper vendor within the Three Arm Zone on Thursday 19th November, 2020.

“Contrary to the misleading information, preliminary investigation into the unfortunate incident reveals that the security aide who shot at the vendor is not a member of the Nigeria Police Force.

“However, the Commissioner of Police FCT CP. Bala Ciroma has ordered a discreet investigation into the incident.

“While commiserating with the family and friends of the deceased, the Commissioner of Police wishes to guarantee members of the public that the Command will be lucid in its investigation and ensure the findings are made public.”