Police deny complicity in escape of suspects in Anambra

The Anambra State Police Command has denied any complicity in the escape of two suspects allegedly linked to the murder of Justice Azuka, the lawmaker at the State Assembly.

Azuka was a Labour Party lawmaker representing Onitsha 1 Constituency before his life was cut short by suspected kidnappers.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Tochukwu Ikenga, made this known on Thursday in a statement in Awka.

Ikenga, a Superintendent of Police, said the force cannot be the same people who risk their lives with other security operatives to arrest these criminals involved in the gruesome murder of Azuka and still turn around to sabotage the process.

He said: “Remember that we had earlier paraded these suspects for residents of the state and the world to see.

“We are owning up to our responsibility, no doubt. Nevertheless our main focus now, while we are still interrogating the officers involved in these operational lapses to face serious sanctions, is to re-arrest the suspects on the run.”

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the two suspects were among others arrested recently by the joint security force over the murder of the lawmaker, before they fled from police custody during an operation to apprehend a suspect also linked to the crime.

