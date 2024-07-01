Police deny arresting VeryDarkMan

The Federal Capital Territory Police Command has denied arresting social media activist, Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan.

Spokesperson of the FCT Police Command and a Superintendent of Police, Josephine Adeh, said this in a statement.

The Police Public Relations said VeryDarkMan was only invited for questioning on allegations of cyber stalking, cyber bullying, and defamation of character.

Adeh Said: “The FCT Police Command wishes to clarify that VeryDarkMan was not arrested by the police but was only invited for questioning on the allegations of cyber stalking, cyber bullying, and defamation of character.”

She added that VeryDarkMan has since been released after voluntarily providing his statement regarding the allegations.