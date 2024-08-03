Police deny Amnesty’s claim of 13 protest deaths

The Nigeria Police has dismissed as ‘untrue’ a claim by Amnesty International that 13 people have died since the commencement of the nationwide protest.

The Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said this in a statement on Saturday in Abuja.

Adejobi said Amnesty International had in its report, alleged that 13 individuals had lost their lives since the commencement of the protest.

The police spokesman said Amnesty International had also alleged that security personnel had deliberately employed tactics, designed to kill while managing gatherings and used firearms as a tactical tool for protest management.

He said the claims by Amnesty International were untrue, adding that the seven deaths recorded since the commencement of the protest were not as a result of gunshots by security personnel.

According to him, the Nigeria Police Force wishes to provide an accurate account of incidents from the first two days of the nationwide protests.

“In Borno, four individuals lost their lives and 34 others were severely injured in a terrorist attack by suspected Boko Haram/ISWAP elements that infiltrated the protest and detonated an Improvised Explosive Device (IED).

“An incident involving an unregistered Honda Prelude car that ran into protesters, resulting in the deaths of two civilians was also recorded.

“Another incident was reported in Kebbi where a group of individuals mobilised to loot a shop and in the process, a local vigilante man shot and killed one of the looters.

“This brings the total number of deaths recorded since the commencement of the protest to seven and not 13 as claimed by Amnesty International,” he said.

The police spokesman said no other fatality was recorded since the commencement of the protest apart from the seven cases mentioned.

Adejobi, however, said incidences of armed robbery, arson, mischief, looting of public institutions and private businesses, and destruction of both public and private property were recorded during the protest.

He said arrests were made with respect to the criminal incidents with a number of recoveries made from the suspects, while the protest was going on.

Adejobi said personnel of the Nigeria Police, deployed to manage the protests had acted professionally and had refrained from using lethal weapons.

He said teargas was used to disperse groups, where protesters became riotous.

According to him, “even when our officers on lawful duty were attacked and injured, the police made arrests using only teargas demonstrating utmost restraint.

He said the Nigeria Police Force had earlier reaffirmed its commitment to perform its lawful duties with professionalism, maintaining law and order.

Adejobi, therefore, urged citizens and residents to disregard unfounded and psychologically manipulative reports, being circulated on the protest.

